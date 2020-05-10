John Jadlowsky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Jadlowsky Jr., 69, of Allentown, died on May 8, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Mary (Horbowyj) and John Jadlowsky Sr. John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a foundry worker at Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, Bethlehem. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Survivors: sister- Anna and husband Zenon Balaziuk of Bethlehem; nephew- Andre Balaziuk and wife Stefani; niece- Natalie and husband Scott Arnold; 2 great nieces, 2 great nephews and many cousins.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Robin Cummings who took excellent care of John, with whom he bonded with at his care facility.

Services will be Private and are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions can be made in John's memory to St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church 1826 Kenmore Ave Bethlehem, PA 18018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
610.433.7466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved