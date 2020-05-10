John Jadlowsky Jr., 69, of Allentown, died on May 8, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Mary (Horbowyj) and John Jadlowsky Sr. John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a foundry worker at Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, Bethlehem. He will be deeply missed by his family.



Survivors: sister- Anna and husband Zenon Balaziuk of Bethlehem; nephew- Andre Balaziuk and wife Stefani; niece- Natalie and husband Scott Arnold; 2 great nieces, 2 great nephews and many cousins.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Robin Cummings who took excellent care of John, with whom he bonded with at his care facility.



Services will be Private and are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.



Contributions can be made in John's memory to St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church 1826 Kenmore Ave Bethlehem, PA 18018.



