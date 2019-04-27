Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Jones Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John "Jack" Jones Jr. Obituary
Longtime resident of Emmaus, John "Jack" Jones, Jr., 95, passed away on April 15, 2019.Jack was predeceased by wife, Mary R. Jones, and son, Daniel T. Jones. He is survived by his son, John J. Jones (Carolyn), and daughter, Teresa Spanitz (John). Jack also is survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.Jack served in the US Navy and retired from Texaco Oil.During his many years of residency on Broad St. in Emmaus, he belonged to several social clubs including The Owls Home, The Mercantile Club, Fire Company, and Emmaus Senior Golf League.Services are private. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.