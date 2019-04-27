|
Longtime resident of Emmaus, John "Jack" Jones, Jr., 95, passed away on April 15, 2019.Jack was predeceased by wife, Mary R. Jones, and son, Daniel T. Jones. He is survived by his son, John J. Jones (Carolyn), and daughter, Teresa Spanitz (John). Jack also is survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.Jack served in the US Navy and retired from Texaco Oil.During his many years of residency on Broad St. in Emmaus, he belonged to several social clubs including The Owls Home, The Mercantile Club, Fire Company, and Emmaus Senior Golf League.Services are private. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2019