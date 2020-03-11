|
John Joseph Burns, Sr., 76, of Springtown, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of Gail E. Burns. He was born in Orange, NJ on September 21, 1943 to the late Robert M. and Catherine (Horkan) Burns. John served our country faithfully in the US Army during Vietnam War. He worked as an Electrical Engineer for Foley Machinery in Piscataway, NJ for 38 years until retiring in 2001. He was a member of the , American Legion and the Operating Engineer #825.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 53 years; children: Colleen J. (Ernest D.) Krause of Somerset, NJ, Julie A. (Brandon J.) Moyer of Salisbury Twp., John J., Jr. of Newton, NJ; sister: Mary Saporito of Lakewood, NJ; twin sister: Cathleen Olivero of Boonton, NJ; grandchildren: Kayla Krause, Sean Michael Burns, Dylan Blake Moyer & Kyleigh Krause. Predeceased in death by his brother: Robert M. Burns, Jr.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 and 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. The service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Military Honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice House, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2020