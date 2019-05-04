John Joseph Shigo III, age 87, of Bloomsburg, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, a resident of the Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomsburg. John was a resident of Columbia County the last years of his life. John was born on Thursday, September 17, 1931 in Danville, a son of the late John Joseph Jr. and Camile (Seiler) Shigo. He was of the Episcopalian faith. Throughout his younger years, John attended the Bloomsburg area schools, and later graduated from Bloomsburg High School in 1949. John expanded his education by attending Trinity College in Hartford CT where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. He then attended Penn State University where he received a Master's Degree in Geology. John faithfully served his country during the Korean Conflict as Military Police. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. For over 26 years, John was employed by Bethlehem Steel as a Geologist until his retirement in 1988. John enjoyed spending his time traveling, studying history, fishing, completing cross word puzzles, and reading. Survivors include his three children: John M. Shigo and wife, Maryann, of Blandon, PA, Jeanne Camile Shigo of Doylestown, PA, and Amy Elena Hammond Shigo of Redmond, WA; three grandchildren: Rachel Ann Shigo, Morgan Joseph Shigo, and Natalie Shigo Drelles, and a sister: Sandy Kenyon of Gloucester, MA. John will be buried in the family plot in New Rosemont Cemetery. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Allen Funeral Home, Inc., is honored to be serving the Shigo family. Memorial Contributions in John's memory are suggested to Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center 211 East First St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815. Friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a Memorial Tribute Page in John's honor and a Sympathy Store are available at www.Allen FuneralHome.com. Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary