John K. Meckes, 63, of Whitehall, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 in his home. Born in Allentown, January 9, 1957, John was the son of the late Paul G. Meckes and Evelyn Joyce (Mickley) Hemmerly. He was employed as a maintenance / machine operator at Nestle Purina in South Whitehall Township for 17 years before retiring March 31. Prior to that, he was the maintenance supervisor of Victoria Village in Allentown for 8 years. John faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during a peacetime era. Survivors: Children, Brandon S. Meckes and his fiancé, Myalee L. Rios of Slatington, Jessica L. Mack and her husband, Jeremy of Walnutport; siblings, Robert Meckes and his wife, Lois of Las Vegas, NV, Mark Meckes and his wife, Edie of Wescosville, Doretta Miller and her husband, Dean of Schnecksville, Susan Koppenhaver and her husband, Dave of Allentown; former wife, Traci A. Meckes of Slatington; four grandchildren. Service: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.