John O. Klipple, 87, formerly of Fountain Hill, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown.
Born on March 16, 1932, in Northampton, he was the son of the late John H. and Margaret P. (Fekety) Klipple.
He was employed as a crane operator in the soaking pits at Bethlehem Steel for many years before retiring in 1991. John was a former member of the Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps.
He is survived by sons, Keith J. Klipple and wife Marsha of Fountain Hill, Gregory P. Klipple and wife Bobbie of Coopersburg, daughter, Denise M. wife of James Cooke of Allentown, brother Michael Klipple and wife Linda of Bath, five step children, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020