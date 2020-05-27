John Kuncio, Jr., 71, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. His home for the past 19 years, where he was cared for like family by the loving staff. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John Sr., and Mary (Lisi) Kuncio. He was a forklift operator at AmeriCold Logistics from 1990-2000 and previously worked for Exide Battery, Allentown from 1971-1989. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army. Formerly, he was a member of St. Ann's Church, Emmaus, and a member of Fogelsville Fire Company Social Hall. He enjoyed woodworking, taking walks outside, gardening, fishing, and ice cream socials.



Survivors: Son John III of Ypsilanti, MI; daughter Lisa I., wife of Ryan Baltz of Macungie; brother Michael and his wife Judy of Allentown, granddaughters Anna and Jenna. He was proceeded in death by his brother David and a sister Maryann Frey.



Graveside Services: 11:00 AM, Friday, May 29 at Calvary Cemetery, S. 16h St., Emmaus.



Contributions can be made to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, ATT: Activities Dept., c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031.



