John L. Barron Obituary
John L. Barron, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late John and Ethel (Ergy) Barron. He was the husband of the late Gloria (Makos) Barron; they were married for 40 years. John was employed by the Bethlehem Steel for 30 years then drove bus for the BASD for 17 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and member of the Notre Dame Church, Bethlehem. He will always be remembered for his knack of making people laugh.John will be dearly missed by his daughter, Brenda L. Cort and husband Jason; grandchildren, Emma, Madelyn and Brewer Cort; and sister, Patricia LaBuda. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Eleanor and Vivian.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, from 9:30 to 10: 30 a.m. at the Notre Dame Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem. A 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Please offer online condolences at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019
