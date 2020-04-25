John L. Boger
1959 - 2020
John L. Boger, 60, of Slatington passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Alice J. (Hinkle) Boger, whom he married November 24, 1998. Born on September 23, 1959 in Allentown, John was the son of the late Willard Jr. and Joyce Boger. John was employed for many years as a security guard working for Graham Security. He was a lieutenant Fire Police with the Emerald Fire Company, and a former member of the Lehigh Township Fire Department. In addition to his wife Alice, John is survived by step-sons: William Kibler, & Keith Kibler; 5 step-grandchildren; sister: Lois Warner of Danielsville; many nieces & nephews A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.
