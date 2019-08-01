Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
For more information about
John Bowman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Bowman Obituary
John L. Bowman, 75 years, of Orefield, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Jane Y. (Bagenstose) Bowman for 55 years this past June. Born in New Tripoli, he was a son of the late Bertha I. (Young) Bowman. John worked for the Roofers Local 30 for many years. Prior to that he worked for the Packaging Corp. of America in Trexlertown.

Survivors: wife, Jane, son, John H. Bowman and daughter, Bonnie A. Bowman both of Orefield; sisters, Eva "Dolly" Feinour of Schnecksville, Marion Kohler of Kutztown, and Betty Gordon of Arizona; grandchildren, Cameron, Andrew, and Aidan; nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by brothers, Richard and Alvin Bowman.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, August 3 at Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Private interment. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now