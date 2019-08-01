|
|
John L. Bowman, 75 years, of Orefield, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Jane Y. (Bagenstose) Bowman for 55 years this past June. Born in New Tripoli, he was a son of the late Bertha I. (Young) Bowman. John worked for the Roofers Local 30 for many years. Prior to that he worked for the Packaging Corp. of America in Trexlertown.
Survivors: wife, Jane, son, John H. Bowman and daughter, Bonnie A. Bowman both of Orefield; sisters, Eva "Dolly" Feinour of Schnecksville, Marion Kohler of Kutztown, and Betty Gordon of Arizona; grandchildren, Cameron, Andrew, and Aidan; nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by brothers, Richard and Alvin Bowman.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, August 3 at Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Private interment. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2019