Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
(610) 767-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Lewis Obituary
John L. Lewis, 83 of South Whitehall Township, passed away at Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown, Friday, August 30, 2019.

Born in Slatedale, he was the son of the late Vernon and Helen (Schleicher) Lewis. He was the husband of the late Ruth A. (Horn) Lewis for 59 years and 10 months. John graduated from the former Slatington High School in 1953, and was employed by Bell Telephone and Verizon for many years until retiring. He was a very active member of the former Bunker Hill Beagle Club. John enjoyed running his dogs and participating in field trials. His pleasures in life were hunting, fishing, gardening, watching NASCAR, solving cryptograms, playing checkers and Hoss and listening to classical music.

Survivors: Son, Keith (Dolores) Lewis, daughter, Anita (Steve) Ambler, daughter, Lori (Kathy) Wanitzky, son, Kerry (Tammie) Lewis; grandchildren, Christopher, Nevin, Nina, D.J., Keri and Adam; great-grandchildren, Devin, Charles, Victoria and Onyx; sisters, Mary Ann Sessa and Mildred Shuster: brother-in-law, Carl Horn; nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Jones.

Services: Graveside service will be private. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale

John requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now