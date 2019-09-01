|
John L. Lewis, 83 of South Whitehall Township, passed away at Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown, Friday, August 30, 2019.
Born in Slatedale, he was the son of the late Vernon and Helen (Schleicher) Lewis. He was the husband of the late Ruth A. (Horn) Lewis for 59 years and 10 months. John graduated from the former Slatington High School in 1953, and was employed by Bell Telephone and Verizon for many years until retiring. He was a very active member of the former Bunker Hill Beagle Club. John enjoyed running his dogs and participating in field trials. His pleasures in life were hunting, fishing, gardening, watching NASCAR, solving cryptograms, playing checkers and Hoss and listening to classical music.
Survivors: Son, Keith (Dolores) Lewis, daughter, Anita (Steve) Ambler, daughter, Lori (Kathy) Wanitzky, son, Kerry (Tammie) Lewis; grandchildren, Christopher, Nevin, Nina, D.J., Keri and Adam; great-grandchildren, Devin, Charles, Victoria and Onyx; sisters, Mary Ann Sessa and Mildred Shuster: brother-in-law, Carl Horn; nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Jones.
Services: Graveside service will be private. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale
John requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019