John L. Long, 68, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late George and Helen (Siegel) Long. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church Allentown. He was a salesman for the carpet industry for many years before retiring. He was a renowned storyteller.
He is survived by his children, Shaun Long and wife Heather, Heidi wife of Jerry Fillman, Christopher Long and Susan Long; grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Hayden and Jordyn; brothers, Richard and Marty; sisters, Carol Osborn, Joanne Goringge, and Barbara Long. He was predeceased by daughter Wendy Huff.
Services: Private. Arrangements Schmoyer Funeral Home.www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020