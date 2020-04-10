Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
John L. Long

John L. Long Obituary
John L. Long, 68, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late George and Helen (Siegel) Long. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church Allentown. He was a salesman for the carpet industry for many years before retiring. He was a renowned storyteller.

He is survived by his children, Shaun Long and wife Heather, Heidi wife of Jerry Fillman, Christopher Long and Susan Long; grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Hayden and Jordyn; brothers, Richard and Marty; sisters, Carol Osborn, Joanne Goringge, and Barbara Long. He was predeceased by daughter Wendy Huff.

Services: Private. Arrangements Schmoyer Funeral Home.www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020
