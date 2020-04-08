|
|
John L. "Nick" Nicholas 75, of Allentown, passed away on Monday April 6, 2020. Nick was the husband of Dale (Fink) Nicholas and they celebrated their 45th anniversary this past September 5th. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Kenneth C. and Dorothy (Eisenhower) Nicholas Sr. Nick was a member of the former St. Joseph's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Carlisle Street. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Nick worked as a Steward for the Italian American Bocce Club in Allentown. At Dieruff High School he was an avid athlete participating in; Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Diving. He was a member of the Bocce Club, and the East Allentown Fire Company. Surviving with his wife Dale are his daughters; Toni wife of Peter Moyer of Germansville, and Kelli Turton of Allentown. His brothers; Kenneth (Mae) Nicholas Jr. in Emmaus, and Robert (Helen) Nicholas Sr. of Allentown. Nick has 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his nephew Robert Nicholas Jr. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Nick's memory to the Bocce Club, 273 E. Elm St. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020