Sorry to hear about the passing of John L. Shoup.
He was a good man with a heart of gold.
Rest in Peace, John.
Mike Soltys
John L. Shoup, 87, of Forks Township, formally of Whitehall, died suddenly on May 21, 2020.
He was the son of Luther Shoup and Mary E. Shoup. John was the husband of the late, Jeanette A. (Jinks) Shoup, with whom he shared 30 years. John's older sister Mary June and a stepson Doug Jinks predeceased him.
Born in Allentown, John served in the Army prior to earning an undergraduate degree from Kutztown and a master's degree from Temple. John spent his career as a teacher in the Allentown School District retiring at age 55. He was a voracious reader and a raconteur who led a happy, simple life of few demands. John left a small ecological impact on the planet, caring more about people than things. He was quick to laugh, fun to be around, gentle and caring. John received a good conduct medal from the Army and distinguished himself as a Jordan Park award winning handball player.
The survivors lucky enough to have known him include stepson Albert Jinks and his wife Pat (Frederick) of Forks Township, Roger Jinks Sr. and his wife Kathy (Casey) of Phillipsburg, stepdaughter, Jeanette (Jinks) Downing of Auburn, Maine, and Carol (Kociolec) Jinks, the wife of the late stepson, Doug Jinks of Allentown. John had twelve step-grandchildren and eleven step-great-grandchildren. John was quick to make friends and had many, notably his lifelong, best friend, Bob (Scoop) Milson, of East Stroudsburg, formally of Whitehall.
Due to restrictions from the covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service for John will be held at a future date. The Finegan Funeral Home in Palmer is handling arrangements. Visit www.fineganfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift, by check, to Easton Public Library, 515 Church Street, Easton, Pennsylvania 18042
He was the son of Luther Shoup and Mary E. Shoup. John was the husband of the late, Jeanette A. (Jinks) Shoup, with whom he shared 30 years. John's older sister Mary June and a stepson Doug Jinks predeceased him.
Born in Allentown, John served in the Army prior to earning an undergraduate degree from Kutztown and a master's degree from Temple. John spent his career as a teacher in the Allentown School District retiring at age 55. He was a voracious reader and a raconteur who led a happy, simple life of few demands. John left a small ecological impact on the planet, caring more about people than things. He was quick to laugh, fun to be around, gentle and caring. John received a good conduct medal from the Army and distinguished himself as a Jordan Park award winning handball player.
The survivors lucky enough to have known him include stepson Albert Jinks and his wife Pat (Frederick) of Forks Township, Roger Jinks Sr. and his wife Kathy (Casey) of Phillipsburg, stepdaughter, Jeanette (Jinks) Downing of Auburn, Maine, and Carol (Kociolec) Jinks, the wife of the late stepson, Doug Jinks of Allentown. John had twelve step-grandchildren and eleven step-great-grandchildren. John was quick to make friends and had many, notably his lifelong, best friend, Bob (Scoop) Milson, of East Stroudsburg, formally of Whitehall.
Due to restrictions from the covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service for John will be held at a future date. The Finegan Funeral Home in Palmer is handling arrangements. Visit www.fineganfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift, by check, to Easton Public Library, 515 Church Street, Easton, Pennsylvania 18042
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.