John L. Vrabel, 88, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Luther Crest, Allentown. John and his wife, Kathryn B. (Vavrick), would have celebrated 67 years of marriage on June 21st. Born September 24, 1930 in Hanover Township, he was a son of the late Stephen and Anna (Dursa) Vrabel. John graduated Penn State in 1952, the first of many Vrabel's to attend PSU. He honorably served his country in the United States Army as a corporal during the Korean Conflict. John then worked at PP&L as a distribution engineer for 37 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Stiles and the Holy Name Society. Survivors: In addition to his wife, John is survived by sons, John and wife, Debra, David and wife, Cindy, Richard and wife, Kathleen, James and wife, MiRan, Matthew, Mark and wife, Maria, and Paul and wife, Carolyn; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. John was predeceased by his brother, Robert. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11th at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall. Family and friends may call Tuesday 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 362 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial with military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to church c/o funeral home in loving memory of John.