Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
North Shore House
912 Swartswood Rd
Newton, NJ
John Leslie Babbitt Obituary
John Leslie Babbitt, 69, of Moore Township, died December 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Laurie I. Babbitt; his daughter, Dana Babbitt and Jason Deppner of Salisbury Township; his son, Greg Babbitt and wife, Jessica, of Nazareth; five grandchildren; two brothers, and one sister.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held Saturday, December 14, from 1 and 3 p.m., at the North Shore House, 912 Swartswood Road, Newton, NJ.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home in Newton.

Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019
