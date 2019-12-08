|
|
John Leslie Babbitt, 69, of Moore Township, died December 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Laurie I. Babbitt; his daughter, Dana Babbitt and Jason Deppner of Salisbury Township; his son, Greg Babbitt and wife, Jessica, of Nazareth; five grandchildren; two brothers, and one sister.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held Saturday, December 14, from 1 and 3 p.m., at the North Shore House, 912 Swartswood Road, Newton, NJ.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home in Newton.
Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019