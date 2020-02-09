|
John Leslie MacGowan of Coopersburg, died Friday, February 7. He was born in Paris, France, in 1932 and lived in Genoa, Italy, where his father worked for American Export Lines, until the outbreak of World War II, when his family returned to the states. He grew up in northern New Jersey, graduated from the Peddie School, Middlebury College, where he met his wife Sara (Sally) and the University of Virginia School of Law.
After graduating from law school he moved to Allentown and was a partner at Perkins, Twining, Dower and Christie. During those years he was active in the Allentown Salisbury Junior Kiwanis Club and Boots and Saddle Riding Club, where he spearheaded the effort to preserve the club's lands for the Wildlife Conservancy. A long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church, he was involved in a project the church undertook to sponsor two Muslim families who had been ousted from Uganda and later helped them buy their first Mosque. He served on the church Vestry.
He and Sally later bought a farm, Spring Fields, where they boarded horses. John enjoyed working around the property and was often to be found on his beloved John Deere tractor.
John was someone who put others first, who loved to laugh, who was loyal and who could hold a fascinating and entertaining conversation with almost anyone about anything.
In addition to his wife of 62 years he is survived by his brother, Robert and three children: John H. (Emily) of Coopersburg, David L. (Elizabeth) of Waterbury, Vt. and Alexandra Calligeros (David) of Nyack. NY. He leaves six grandchildren, Matthew and John Karl MacGowan, Paul and Joseph MacGowan and Thalia and Eugene Calligeros as well as two great-grandchildren, Owen MacGowan and John Daniel (Danya) MacGowan.
Services will be held Saturday, February 15 at 11 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 35 S. 5th St. in Allentown. Calling hours from 10 to 11 A.M. in the church. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020