John Luzenski
John Luzenski, 85, passed away on May 13, 2020 in Pasadena, FL. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to Pauline & John Luzenski, and raised in Nanticoke, PA. He graduated from Nanticoke High School, and received his degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University. John was honorably discharged from the United States Navy, then employed by PP&L for 35-years. He was a member of IEEE, PP&L Retirees, Knights of Columbus, and a former member of St. Joseph's Church in Limeport, PA.

John and his wife resided in Center Valley, PA, for 55 years prior to moving to Gulfport, FL. He enjoyed being a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL. John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Audrey (Maxey), and his devoted family Judy (daughter), Jeff (son) & Valerie, along with the joy of his life – his grandchildren: Logan, Cassie and Zach.

Services will be help at St. Joseph's – St. Petersburg, FL. Please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105), or to St. Jospeh's Catholic Church (2101 22nd Ave. South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712).

Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.
May 19, 2020
I worked for John for several years when I transferred to PP&L Construction Department in 1987. He was great to work for and always supportive; a very nice man. My condolences and prayers to the entire family.
Denis Reed
Coworker
