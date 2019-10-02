Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
John M. Chorney


1946 - 2019
John M. Chorney Obituary
John Chorney, 73, passed peacefully on Tuesday October 1, 2019 while surrounded by his family at Luther Crest Nursing Home. He was born in Allentown on March 17, 1946 to his parents, John and Steffie (Pollinger) Chorney.

John was a 1964 graduate of Dieruff High School and later served his country in the US Navy. Over the years, he worked at Bethlehem Steel, Mack Trucks and Praxair. A very talented metalworking artisan, John shared his work with many friends and family. He battled Parkinson's disease for many years, and enjoyed every moment he got to spend with his family. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael.

Surviving family members are: wife Cheryl Chorney (nee Fischer), son John Chorney Jr. and his wife Alexandra, daughter Christine wife of Jason Sell; beloved grandchildren Maxwell and Mya Chorney, and Tyler and Jaxon Sell. Funeral Services will be on Friday October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown. Calling will be on Friday from 10:00-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in John's memory to Luther Crest Health Center c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 2, 2019
