John M. Fodor, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away on March 26, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Binghamton, NY to the late John and Theresa Fodor and is married to his loving wife Gilda. He had served in the U.S. Marine Corp. and had worked for 43 years as a Line Crew Leader for PP&L Electric, retiring June 1, 2003. He is survived by his wife Gilda; son Jonathan M. Fodor; sister Geraldine Gubich; along with nieces and nephews. Services: A private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, in Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2020
