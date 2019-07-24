John M. "Jack" Gibbons, Jr., 92, of Center Valley, passed away July 23, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Jack was the widow of Jeanne (Harris) Gibbons who passed away in 2007 and Rose Marie (Giltrap) Gibbons who passed away in 2016. He was an executive in the steel industry. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Columbia University, NYC. Jack was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Coopersburg, where he taught CCD, sang in the choir, was a lector and served on the Finance Committee. He was a long-time member of Summer Harmony Chorus, Southern Lehigh Little League, Lehigh County Meals on Wheels, and served as a Eucharistic Minister at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He will be remembered for his faith, strength, compassion, sense of humor, and wisdom, as the family patriarch.



Survivors: Children, Michael M. Gibbons, Rev. John M. Gibbons III, Christopher M. Gibbons and his wife Carol, Gregory M. Gibbons, Matthew M. Gibbons and Amy G. Titzer and her husband Michael; Grandchildren, Kevin, Bradley, Bridget, Kathryn, Erin, Sean, Miles and Isabelle.



Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Sat., July 27th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Coopersburg. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A viewing will be held 7-9 PM Fri., July 26th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown, PA.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 336 N. 4th St., Allentown, PA 18102 or Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Ave, Allentown, PA 18102 Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019