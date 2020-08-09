John M. Hurban, 79, of Walnutport passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of Elaine R. (Beaber) Hurban, whom he married on August 6, 1993. Born in Allentown on March 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Augustus and Sophie H. (Andrews) Hurban. John was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic HS, Class of 1959. He then went onto to learn the trade and became an electrician and member of IBEW Local 102 of New Jersey. Throughout his working years, John helped construct many large power plants and casinos, including the Golden Nugget Casino. He loved to travel with his wife Elaine, they visited Reno, Las Vegas & Hawaii to name a few. An avid casino player, John referred to gambling as going to work, and enjoyed his weekly Saturday trip to Mount Airy,



In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons: John Hurban, Richard Mann of Fl, Scott Mann of Lehighton; daughters: Theresa and husband James Corcoran of Slatington, Lori and husband Stephen Thompson, Hannelore Green all of Lehighton; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brother; Augustus Hurban of WA,; Sister: Sophie and husband Robert Schwoyer of Tioga; Nieces & Nephews, as well as aunts, uncles & cousins; beloved cat: Mia. John was predeceased by a son James Hurban and sister Dorothy Quier.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Rd, Walnutport. Family and friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30am at church. Burial to follow at the parish cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. Kindly wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either Lehigh Valley Transplant Center, 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown PA 18103 or John and Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, 1240 S. Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown PA 18103



