John M. Iampietro, 91, of Bethlehem passed away on May 9th, 2020 in his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie G. (Castellucci) Iampietro, who predeceased him in 2012. Born October 8th, 1928, John was a son of the late Michael and Concetta (LaPenna) Iampietro of Bethlehem. John attended Bethlehem Liberty High School and its Vocational Technical program (machinist). He served his country during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1948 -1952. After a brief stint at Bethlehem Steel, John found his home as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. "John the Mailman" was known by many during his career as a friendly, prompt and consistent presence on his routes through the city during a more than thirty year career. John was a staunch Democrat and was proud of his Italian heritage. He enjoyed simple pleasures, including rooting for the Eagles, the A's and attending Lehigh University wrestling and football games with his son and daughter in law. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, including his "coffee clatch" members at the Nazareth Pike McDonalds. He was a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii Church and later, St. Anne Catholic Church, in Bethlehem, where he was an active participant and supporter.
Survivors: He is survived by son, Mark C. Iampietro, and his wife, Michele, of Bethlehem; a granddaughter, Rachel Vasilantone, husband of Michael and a great granddaughter, Elora; by a brother, Joseph J. Iampietro, of Alexandria Virginia, and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife and by his sisters, Marie Scott and Theresa Browning.
Services: Burial services will take place privately due to current restrictions. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in John's memory at a later date. John's arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anne Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Survivors: He is survived by son, Mark C. Iampietro, and his wife, Michele, of Bethlehem; a granddaughter, Rachel Vasilantone, husband of Michael and a great granddaughter, Elora; by a brother, Joseph J. Iampietro, of Alexandria Virginia, and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife and by his sisters, Marie Scott and Theresa Browning.
Services: Burial services will take place privately due to current restrictions. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in John's memory at a later date. John's arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anne Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2020.