emembering John from his nail route on my street when I was a child. He was such a wonderful man. I followed him up and down the street as he delivered mail. As an adult I would see him at mass every Saturday evening and as I walked pass he would hold my hand and say hello. He was a great supporter of St Annes 55+ organization. He will be missed by so many. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends. Will think of him often now that God has decided he needs him more than we do. My deepest condolences.

Sharon Seitz

Friend