John M. Iampietro
1928 - 2020
John M. Iampietro, 91, of Bethlehem passed away on May 9th, 2020 in his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie G. (Castellucci) Iampietro, who predeceased him in 2012. Born October 8th, 1928, John was a son of the late Michael and Concetta (LaPenna) Iampietro of Bethlehem. John attended Bethlehem Liberty High School and its Vocational Technical program (machinist). He served his country during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1948 -1952. After a brief stint at Bethlehem Steel, John found his home as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. "John the Mailman" was known by many during his career as a friendly, prompt and consistent presence on his routes through the city during a more than thirty year career. John was a staunch Democrat and was proud of his Italian heritage. He enjoyed simple pleasures, including rooting for the Eagles, the A's and attending Lehigh University wrestling and football games with his son and daughter in law. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, including his "coffee clatch" members at the Nazareth Pike McDonalds. He was a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii Church and later, St. Anne Catholic Church, in Bethlehem, where he was an active participant and supporter.

Survivors: He is survived by son, Mark C. Iampietro, and his wife, Michele, of Bethlehem; a granddaughter, Rachel Vasilantone, husband of Michael and a great granddaughter, Elora; by a brother, Joseph J. Iampietro, of Alexandria Virginia, and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife and by his sisters, Marie Scott and Theresa Browning.

Services: Burial services will take place privately due to current restrictions. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in John's memory at a later date. John's arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anne Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Burial
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 11, 2020
A great man. Our family greatly appreciated his many visits to my father Pat Iampietro at Holy Family Manor.
Larry Iampietro
Family
May 11, 2020
John was a kind man. I remember John the Mailman from my childhood. Rest in peace John.
Maryanne West
Neighbor
May 11, 2020
To Mark & family, Your father's memory makes me smile. He was always teasing or had a good joke to tell me when I worked at Social Security for 40 years. He was grateful when I helped him with an SSA matter. He was a great icon and I am sure he passed along his strong attributes. Only wonderful memories are connected with John! Blessings! He joked about their prior car with a strange color always let folks know where he & Marie were! Now he gets to tell Marie his NEW jokes! My best,
Barb Seitzinger
Friend
May 11, 2020
emembering John from his nail route on my street when I was a child. He was such a wonderful man. I followed him up and down the street as he delivered mail. As an adult I would see him at mass every Saturday evening and as I walked pass he would hold my hand and say hello. He was a great supporter of St Annes 55+ organization. He will be missed by so many. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends. Will think of him often now that God has decided he needs him more than we do. My deepest condolences.
Sharon Seitz
Friend
May 11, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
May 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Denny
Friend
May 11, 2020
Mark and Family-
Your father and mother were such good neighbors for so many years. We will certainly miss John's
easy going way. We know he battled medical issues toward the end of his life. It won't be the same not seeing him on his rear deck with awning open. We miss him already. Be strong during this difficult time.
Matt and Terry Capuano
