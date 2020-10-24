John M. Kostick, 50, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Allentown, he was the son of John E. and Vicki L. (Schwoyer) Kostick of Whitehall. For nearly 20 years, John worked as a pump assembler at Grundfos, Allentown. He will be remembered as an avid Michigan Wolverines fan, but mostly for the love he had for his family and his best friend and faithful companion Comet.
Survivors: Parents; maternal grandmother Leah Schwoyer of Allentown; sisters Marni L. Silva and her husband Saul of Allentown, Molly A. of Whitehall; nieces Isabella and Liliana Silva.
Private services will be held at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, 18102
Contributions can be made to the L. C. Humane Society, c/o the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com