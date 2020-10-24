1/
John M. Kostick
John M. Kostick, 50, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Allentown, he was the son of John E. and Vicki L. (Schwoyer) Kostick of Whitehall. For nearly 20 years, John worked as a pump assembler at Grundfos, Allentown. He will be remembered as an avid Michigan Wolverines fan, but mostly for the love he had for his family and his best friend and faithful companion Comet.

Survivors: Parents; maternal grandmother Leah Schwoyer of Allentown; sisters Marni L. Silva and her husband Saul of Allentown, Molly A. of Whitehall; nieces Isabella and Liliana Silva.

Private services will be held at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, 18102

Contributions can be made to the L. C. Humane Society, c/o the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 23, 2020
Marni
Sister
