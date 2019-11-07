Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church
920 S. 2nd Street
Allentown, PA
John M. Levchak Obituary
John M. Levchak, 61, passed away November 5, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Denise M. (Kennedy) Levchak and they celebrated 32 years of marriage. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late George A. and Anne M. (Kowalick) Levchak. John was employed as an inspector at Bursich & Associates Engineering, Pottstown. He was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Allentown, member and past President of the Upper Woods Hunting Club, member and past Grand Knight of St. Paul's Knights of Columbus – Council 10927, and past President of St. Paul's Sports Association.

Survivors: Wife; Son, Dominick Levchak; Daughter, Justine Levchak; Brother, Michael Levchak and his wife, Nancy; Sisters, Georgette McAndrew and her husband, Tony, Mary Ellen Nusbaum and her husband, Howard, and Anne Swartz and her husband, Ken; many Nieces and Nephews.

Services: Memorial Mass 11 AM Saturday, November 9 at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown. Calling hours will be held 6-8 PM Friday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Burial will be private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2019
