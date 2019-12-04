Home

John M. "Skip" Mack, 82, of East Texas, died Nov. 29, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Jeanne M. (Toman) Mack. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late F. Kenneth and Mary (Fisher) Mack. John was the grandson of John Michael Mack, founder of Mack Trucks. He was a senior service representative for Ingersoll-Rand and Dresser-Rand in the field support services department for 30 years, retiring in 1999. Throughout his career, he worked in 39 countries. John was a member of the Mercantile Club, Citizen's Fire Company #2, Macungie VFW, and former member of the Emmaus Lions Club. John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jeanne; daughter, Karalynn wife of Eric Ralston of Lexington, SC; stepson, Mark A. Everett of Mesa, AZ; sister, Maryellen Pieper of IL; grandchildren, Jessi Jordan, Raven Mack, Anthony Persiani, Tara Cox, and Ari Everett; 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Patrick L. Mack and stepson, Scott Everett. A private celebration of life will be held by the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. Contributions may be made to an American , in John's name.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019
