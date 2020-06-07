Dr. John M. McFadden, 73, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT. He was the husband of the late Mary Ann J. (Ohl), who passed January 25, 2018. Born December 2, 1946 in Allentown, he was the son of the late John R. and Emma R. (Gotzi) McFadden. John honorably served our country as a U.S. Navy Corpsman attached to the Marines during Vietnam. John earned his bachelor's degree from Moravian College and continued to Pennsylvania College of Podiatry, where he earned his medical doctorate. He worked as a podiatrist for 35 years. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4714 and Catholic War Veterans Post 454 where he was the current 1st Vice Commander and past State Department 2nd Vice Commander. John also was a member of Knights of Columbus. Survivors: daughters, Mary Ellen, wife of Michael Talmadge and Dr. Patricia Ann McFadden, wife of Dave Hill; sons, John Lloyd and wife, Kristen, and Daniel Michael and wife, Megan; 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 12th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Burial will follow with military honors at Laurel Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of John.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.