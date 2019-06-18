John M. Najpauer, Sr.



John M. Najpauer, Sr., 91, of Northampton, PA, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, PA. Born April 30, 1928 in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late Michael Najpauer and the late Julia (Farkas) Najpauer. He was the husband of Joan R. (Smith) Najpauer, with whom he would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 19th. He spent his last weekend surrounded by his loving family.



John was a graduate of Northampton Area High School and was employed by the former Atlas Portland Cement Co. as a repairman for 24 years before retiring in 1981. He served as a PRAA USN in the Navy from 1948 until 1952. John was a life-long member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Northampton, PA. He was a member of the American Legion #353, life member of Alliance Fire Co., Lappawinzo and an avid bowler, especially Monday night bowling at the Liederkranz for 50 years.



Surviving along with his loving wife are daughter, Joanne P., wife of Robert Santoroski of Northampton, PA, son, John M., Jr. & wife Cheryl Najpauer of Northampton, PA, sister, Mary Sisko of Cementon, PA, 5 grandchildren, Todd and wife Amy, Tara and husband David, Nicole and husband Kevin, Amanda and husband Matthew and Emily Najpauer, 7 great- grandchildren, Dorian, Abby, Harper, Juliette, Morgan, Aiden and Addison, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Edward, William, Michael and Robert Najpauer and sister, Lucy Mikulcik.



A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will follow in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery, Northampton. Memorial contributions may be made to Assumption B.V.M. church memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com



