John M. Recklitis
Recklitis

John M.

Age 90, of Penn Hills,formerly of Hazelton, PA on Tuesday September 15, 2020. Ex-Husband of Regina (Kurtz) Recklitis and the late Edwina (Ozakuski) Recklitis; Father of Michael (Patty), David (Jeannie), Andrea (Mitchell) Berkenkemper and the late Carolyn (the late Richard) Yurewitch and Walter; step-father of Debra (Patrick) Daley, Diane Morton and Keith Kurtz; Grandfather of Daniel and Stephen Berkenkemper, Cody Daley & Lacie Phillips, and Richard Yurewitch; great-grandfather of Jordan, Adrian, Finn, Micah, Madison and Wes Berkenkemper and Grayson Daley; Brother of the late Anthony Recklitis Jr., Edward Recklitis and Mary Recklitis Worked in Philadelphia as carpenter and teacher, Penn Hills School District School Vocational Education Director. Served US Navy Sea Bees Korean War, Phoenixville PA High School Teacher of the Year 1960. Friends received Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Soxman Funeral Homes Ltd., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Susanna, Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, Thursday 11 a.m.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Susanna, Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish
Funeral services provided by
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
