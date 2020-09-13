John M. Sewards Sr., 78, passed away suddenly on August 30th, 2020. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. Sewards for 49 years. He was the son of the late John and Sylvia Sewards. As a child, he spent many years working with his parents in their family business- Sewards Steak Shop. He graduated from William Allen High School in 1960, Valley Forge Military Academy in 1962, the business school at the University of Richmond in Virginia in 1965, and attended the New York Institute of Finance. He also served in the National Guard for four years. Mr. Sewards had a passion for the stock market and spent a staggering 54 years working in the finance industry. 1965-1966 managed the Quality Control Section of duPont's Seaford, Delaware Nylon Plant. In 1966, he began his career on Wall Street as an examiner for the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) in New York City. He was part of a team on the NASD that set up the NASDAQ exchange. In 1968, he went to Ferris & Company in Washington D.C. where he worked as a stock trader and head manager of the trading department. He became a NASD principal and later Vice President. He was responsible for the total reorganization of a faltering trading department, making it a profitable entity, as well as the coordination of the conversion of the department from voice to teletype communications. He was a market maker in 50 over the counter (OTC) stocks, 35 of which were on the NASDAQ exchange. He was the Treasurer and later President of the Security Traders Association of Washington D.C.
In 1980, he moved to Allentown, PA to manage the trading department at Warren & York Company. In 1989 he became an investment advisor working as senior Vice President of Investments at Gruntal & Company, Janney Montgomery Scott, and Ryan Beck & Co. He ended his career as senior Vice President of Investments with Stifel & Nicolaus. He was awarded the President's Club, Executive Council, and Chairman's Council at all firms for his outstanding performance. He was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with his family throughout Europe. He is survived by his wife Barbara Sewards; a son, John Sewards Jr. and wife Mona; a daughter, Kelly Sewards; and one grandchild, Ella Sewards.
Services: Due to Covid-19, services will be held privately. John's family will honor his life with a remembrance at a later date.