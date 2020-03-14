|
John M. Sunday, 67, of Whitehall, died suddenly on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Penn State Health Saint Joseph, Bern Township, after being stricken in Richmond Township, while doing what he loved to do…play golf. Born in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late John G. & Helen M. (Michaelcavage) Sunday. John was a former member and past president of the church council of Saint Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.
John was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, Class of 1970. John was also a graduate of Lehigh-Carbon Community College, Schnecksville, and American Academy McAllister Institute of Mortuary Science, New York, NY. After his graduation from mortuary school, John served his apprenticeship with the Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem, where he later worked as a Funeral Director.
Mr. Sunday was a Licensed Funeral Director in Pennsylvania for over 40 years, also working as a trade embalmer for various funeral homes throughout the Lehigh Valley. He was also the founder and co-owner of Elite Limousine, Allentown, and owned and operated H. W. Kocher Well Drilling, Inc., Nazareth.
John was a member of Eastern Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association; Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association; and the Tall Cedars Golf Association, Bethlehem; and was currently serving on his 50th year class reunion committee; John was a former member of Bethlehem Lodge, 283, F.&A.M., Bethlehem; Mr. Sunday was a past president of the former Bethlehem Area Jaycees.
John is survived by his Brother, Randy S. Sunday, Minersville; Stepson, Peter David Burkhart, Jr., Whitehall, Stepdaughter, Veronica A. Mack, Catasauqua; Niece, Amanda J. Sunday, North Manheim Township; Nephew, Randall J. Sunday, Minersville, as well as many friends and colleagues.
A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA with Reverend Arthur L. Hahn, officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home.
The family requests contributions be made in John's memory to The John M. Sunday Memorial Fund c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., P.O. Box 292, Kutztown, PA 19530-0292.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2020