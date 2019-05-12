John M. Zurek, 69, of Center Valley died May 7, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Paula (Mills) Zurek. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Walter & Irene (Lewkowicz) Zurek. He was a Mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service for 26 years. At the age of 16 and active until his death he joined the Civil Air Patrol a civilian branch of the USAF. He enjoyed shooting and was a life member of the NRA, loved Rita's Water Ice and loved watching Dr. Who. He enjoyed doing silk screening, and machine embroidery. John also enjoyed cooking and his favorite dishes to make were meatloaf, Kielbasa, Halupki, and Borscht. He knew random facts and useless knowledge and could have written a book. He could fix almost anything, loved his jazz, doo-wop, and Native American Flute music. He also enjoyed his John Deere Tractor and was a Country Boy at Heart.In addition to his wife he is survived by Four step-daughters Danielle N. Hughes and husband Brian of Macungie, PA, Catherine E. Wolfe and husband Andy of Hatfield, PA, Jessica L. Rohl and husband Chris of Ephrata, PA, and Sian Collins of Easton, PA. Seven step-grandchildren Gregory W. Shegda, Brandon R. Hughes, Emma E. Hughes. Logan Wolfe, Zoe Wolfe, Jude Rohl, and Dominic Collins.A Memorial Service will be held on May 15, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 5:00-6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to ALS Association Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022. Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary