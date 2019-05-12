Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Resources
More Obituaries for John Zurek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Zurek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John M. Zurek Obituary
John M. Zurek, 69, of Center Valley died May 7, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Paula (Mills) Zurek. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Walter & Irene (Lewkowicz) Zurek. He was a Mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service for 26 years. At the age of 16 and active until his death he joined the Civil Air Patrol a civilian branch of the USAF. He enjoyed shooting and was a life member of the NRA, loved Rita's Water Ice and loved watching Dr. Who. He enjoyed doing silk screening, and machine embroidery. John also enjoyed cooking and his favorite dishes to make were meatloaf, Kielbasa, Halupki, and Borscht. He knew random facts and useless knowledge and could have written a book. He could fix almost anything, loved his jazz, doo-wop, and Native American Flute music. He also enjoyed his John Deere Tractor and was a Country Boy at Heart.In addition to his wife he is survived by Four step-daughters Danielle N. Hughes and husband Brian of Macungie, PA, Catherine E. Wolfe and husband Andy of Hatfield, PA, Jessica L. Rohl and husband Chris of Ephrata, PA, and Sian Collins of Easton, PA. Seven step-grandchildren Gregory W. Shegda, Brandon R. Hughes, Emma E. Hughes. Logan Wolfe, Zoe Wolfe, Jude Rohl, and Dominic Collins.A Memorial Service will be held on May 15, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 5:00-6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to ALS Association Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now