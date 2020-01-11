|
Avondale, PA - John Mark Simpson passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2019.
He was born in Palmerton, PA, the son of John and Ethel (Majercsik) Symanovich. He was a graduate of Palmerton High School and Dickerson College, and he received an MBA from Fordham University.
John had a long career in banking. He worked in Philadelphia at the Girard Bank and later on Long Island and in New York City in various capacities at Bank of New York: as Branch Manager; Trust, Estate and Privately Held Business Administrator and Portfolio Manager; then as a private banker at Bessemer Trust Company. After retiring from Bessemer, he and his wife moved from Centerport, NY to Avondale, PA.
John had many interests, including classical music, art, cars, trains and Non-Profit organizations. Generous with his time, John served as a member of the Board of the AFP Brandywine Chapter, a mentor as part of the University of Delaware Lerner Executive Mentoring Program, a member of the Patient Family Advisory Board at Christiana Hospital, and the Development Committee and the Museum Council at Delaware Art Museum. With great pride, he volunteered as a House Guide at Winterthur and shared his knowledge of the house and its contents with family, friends, and Winterthur visitors. He was a long-time member of the Episcopal church, and was most recently a member of Christ Church Christiana Hundred.
John was preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Ethel Symanovich. He is survived by his wife Marian; their two cats, Natasha and Tatiana and a number of relatives, including: Helen (Jim) O'Brien, Melissa and Kelly O'Brien, Barbara Symanovich, and Olga Reese.
There will be a Memorial Service at Christ Church Christiana Hundred, 505 E. Buck Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19807 on Saturday, January 18th starting at 1:00 pm.
In leu of flowers, donations can be sent to Winterthur - Winterthur Museum Garden and Library, ? Development, 5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, Delaware 19735 or Faithful Friends Animal Society, Attention: Shannon O'Neil, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 10804.
For online Condolences; please, visit www.ChandlerFuneralHome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020