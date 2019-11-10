|
|
John Michael, Professor/Architect passed away Tuesday, October 22, at age 91. He was the husband of the late Gwen (Hubert) Michael with whom he shared 60 years of marriage and partnership in architecture /interior design and teaching. The son of the late Michael and Anna (Miklos) Goduscik, graduated from Emmaus High School class of '46. Enlisting in the Army, he served with the 25th Division Japan Occupation Force. A graduate of Penn State University, B. Architecture, and Pratt Institute, M. Architecture, John developed the Architectural and Interior Design Departments at Northampton Community College serving as Professor and Chair for 30 years. John believed teaching was a wonderful way to give back to the profession - to see a student discover excitement in architecture. He is survived by his daughter, Gayl Michael and her husband Eric Schultz of Sunset Beach, NC. Contributions may be made to the Northampton Community College Gwen and John Michael Endowment.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019