John Michael Del Re, 77, of Hellertown, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Bauder) Del Re. They would have celebrated 54 years of marriage in February. John was born on July 17, 1942 in Bethlehem to the late Michael and Helen (Drozda) Del Re. John worked for Corri Acres and later PCA as a truck driver for many years before retiring. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, Whitetail Bowmen Archery Club and the HSA.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Dolores, he is missed by his children, Michael Del Re and wife Theresa and Wendy Mingora and husband Robert; grandchildren, Anthony Del Re, Joshua and Madison Mingora.
SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St, Hellertown, PA 18055 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Hellertown. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in John's memory to the HSA Trap League, 1793 Meadows Rd, Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 6, 2020