John Mischisen, 91, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, surrounded by family. Born April 10, 1927 in Sandy Run, PA he was the son of Anna Yursa Mischisen and Dimitri Mischisen. He graduated from Foster Township High School, Freeland, PA and The Pennsylvania State University and served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947. John worked at Bethlehem Steel Company from 1950 until retiring in 1986. He was predeceased by his wife Agnes Messics Mischisen, September 5, 2003.He enjoyed vacations at the beach with his family, golf and was an avid Penn State fan, sports and otherwise. John also cherished the holidays when his family would enjoy a lot of time together. He was a member of St Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem, PA. Surviving are son, Michael, formerly of New York, NY and now Bethlehem; daughter Susan Mischisen Kalfas (Nicholas) of Bethlehem, PA; granddaughters Sarah Kalfas Fuhrman (Justin) of Orefield, PA; Elizabeth Kalfas of Bethlehem and Caroline Kalfas (fiancé Daniel Huber). He adored his great grandchildren Lucas and Carsen Fuhrman. John was predeceased by his sisters, Anne Ort and Barbara Mindler (Mark of Bethlehem).Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA is handling the arrangements. At the request of the deceased, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Luke's Hospice House, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be expressed at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019