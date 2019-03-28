|
John N. Bozakis, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away on March 26, 2019. He was the husband of Theano (Manesis) Bozakis. They would have been married 65 years on September 24th. John was born in Andros, Greece on June 26, 1933, son of the late Nicholas and Irene (Zanakis) Bozakis. He worked as a professional painter for Local #1239. John served in the Merchant Marines in Greece. He loved hunting and fishing. John was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral.SURVIVORS: Wife Theano, son Nicholas J. Bozakis and his wife Maria of Bethlehem; daughters Irene Margetis of Hellertown and Maria Manesis and her husband Panayioti of Allentown; brother Sotiris of Athens, Greece and Theodore of Northampton; grandchildren Margarita, Yianni, George, Yanna, Nicoletta and Christina; great- granddaughter Aelia. Predeceased by brothers Michael and Auguste, sisters Athena, Anna and Eleni and a grandson Nicholas P. MargetisSERVICE: Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30AM with a viewing from 9:30-10:30AM at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1607 West Union Blvd. Burial to follow, at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem.CONTRIBUTIONS: To the Cathedral.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2019