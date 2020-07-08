John O. Duddek, 90, of Allentown, died Monday, July 6, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Rena O. (Guth) Duddek. Born in Decatur, Illinois, April 25, 1930, John was the son of the late John and Marie Duddek. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War era. John was employed at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Allentown for 33 years before retiring in 1985. He was actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. John was an active member of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, Allentown and a former member of Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, Orefield.
Survivors: Children, John D. Duddek and his wife, Jane of New Tripoli, Lynn R. Coyle and her companion, Jason T. Kemp of Allentown; sister-in-law, Norma Duddek of Old Forge; grandchildren, Jason, Justin and Jill Duddek, Kelly, James and David Coyle, Sarah and Dan Murphy.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. John R. LoRusso officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Jordan Lutheran Church Cemetery, Orefield. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church and/or Lehigh Valley Hospice both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.