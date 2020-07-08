1/1
John O. Duddek
1930 - 2020
John O. Duddek, 90, of Allentown, died Monday, July 6, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Rena O. (Guth) Duddek. Born in Decatur, Illinois, April 25, 1930, John was the son of the late John and Marie Duddek. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War era. John was employed at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Allentown for 33 years before retiring in 1985. He was actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. John was an active member of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, Allentown and a former member of Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, Orefield.

Survivors: Children, John D. Duddek and his wife, Jane of New Tripoli, Lynn R. Coyle and her companion, Jason T. Kemp of Allentown; sister-in-law, Norma Duddek of Old Forge; grandchildren, Jason, Justin and Jill Duddek, Kelly, James and David Coyle, Sarah and Dan Murphy.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. John R. LoRusso officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Jordan Lutheran Church Cemetery, Orefield. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church and/or Lehigh Valley Hospice both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 7, 2020
I was blessed to have John as my Sunday School teacher❤ He was a blessing to me
Jonathan Kuhns
Friend
July 7, 2020
RIP. SWEET MAN. you were a inspiration to me. You just kept going and going. You will be missed. May you and mom have a wonderful reunion up there!! You both are in HEAVEN right now! Where you belong!! God got a new angel!! :..(
Sandra Daniels
Friend
July 7, 2020
Sorry for you loss, John and family! Know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sheri Hausman
