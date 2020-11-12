1/1
John O. Karns
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John O. Karns, Esq., 86, passed away on November 6, 2020, at his home in Lower Pottsgrove, PA. He was the loving husband of M. Louise (Renninger) Karns, with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage.

Born in Meadville, PA, on September 23, 1934, John was the son of the late John G. and Claribel (Kough) Karns.

John received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. He was a partner at the law firm of Ballard, Spahr, Andrews, and Ingersoll in Philadelphia, for 26 years. He and his wife then moved to the Allentown area where he opened his own law practice. He served for 6 years in the United States Army Reserve.

John was involved with many civic and international organizations throughout his life, but particularly enjoyed his involvement with the Kiwanis Club of Allentown and The Lutheran Historical Society. He loved to travel, hike, and reading a good book.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Karns is lovingly remembered by his son, Byron Karns, MN; his daughter, Joan Karns, Lower Pottsgrove, PA; and his grandchildren, Natalie Bourman-Karns and Samuel Bourman-Karns.

A webcast of John's services will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020, beginning at 11:45 a.m. Please visit https://houckgofusfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1424/John-Karns/obituary.html#tribute-start to view the webcast. If you have any questions, please call 610-323-8220.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2941 Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Pastor Scott Staub and Father Michael Renninger officiating.

Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
11:45 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved