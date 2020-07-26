John Scudder, age 70, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer. An Industrial Arts teacher for over 30 years, John taught at the Indian Crest building in the Souderton Area School District. John and his wife Susan raised their family in Coopersburg. They built their dream home on Lake Kanasatka and retired to Moultonboro, NH in 2002. Survivors include Susan, his wife of 45 years; children Shannon (Jeff) Libby of Effingham, NH and Jonathan (Kelly) Scudder of Gilford, NH; grandchildren Ben & Cassidy Libby and Leah & Matthew Scudder; and nieces, and nephews.



