John P. Angstadt
John P. Angstadt died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Arleigh Burke Pavilion in McLean, Va at the age of 90. He was the beloved husband of Sarah Shaw Angstadt. John met Sarah after the death of his first wife, Nancy Haas Angstadt. He was born in Reading to Earl Angstadt and Kathryn (Weiser) Angstadt.

John's passion was to attend West Point. He graduated from USMC in 1953 and began an illustrious military career. Serving in Korea and Vietnam he distinguished himself as a leader in the Corps of Engineers. After many honors, he retired at the rank of LTC. He held several positions retiring as City Works Director for the City of Lancaster.

In retirement, John remained active. Helping his church, woodworking and genealogy became his new passions and he pursued them with his trademark diligence. John and Sarah loved to travel and see other parts of the world. He was a loving husband, a great father and a doting grandfather. He changed the lives of those he met and his presence on this earth will be missed.

Survivors: He is survived by his three children: John D. Angstadt, Susan Nabhan and James E. Angstadt, and his five granddaughters: Kathryn Angstadt, Nicole Nabhan, Deborah Nabhan, Jordan Angstadt and Kendall Angstadt. He is predeceased by his siblings: Richard Angstadt, Kathryn Snyder and Karl Angstadt.

Services: Funeral services will be held at Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA on Friday, June 12, 2020. Services will be limited to family due to social distancing requirements. His funeral will be live streamed for those who wish to attend at: https://www.moneyandking.com/obituaries/John-Paul-Angstadt?obId=14945606#/obituaryInfo

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's name to his beloved West Point at "The USMA Class of 1953 Superintendent's Endowment" and sent to: Office of Class Giving, 698 Mills Road, West Point, NY 10996-1607.

Published in Morning Call from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
