John P. Derrico
John P. Derrico, 78, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill due to complications of COVID-19. He was the loving husband of the late Lorraine M. (Mulzet) Derrico, who passed away on January 26, 2017. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Louis "GiGi" and Rose (Shambora) Derrico. John served with the National Guard and later worked as a Foreman and was in charge of the printing dept. for the Bethlehem Globe Times for many years, until retiring. He was a member of St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill. John loved the outdoors, enjoyed fishing, boating and was an advocate for animals.

Survivors: He will be lovingly remembered by his son, John P. Derrico and wife Linda of Bethlehem Twp.; daughter, Lynette M. VanNostrand and husband Bill of Lake Nockamixon; grandchildren, Danielle, Michael, Kali, Logan, AJ, Jenna and Brett; sister, Diane M. Petko and husband Stan of Bath; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Rick Derrico, Jean Jordan and Louis Derrico.

Services: A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the Cantelmi Funeral Home,1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015, in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations (please use the entrance on Broadway). His burial service will be private at Fountain Hill Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Funeral Home
