John P. Fignar, 62, of Northampton, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at home. Born October 9, 1956 in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Anna M. (Oriel) Fignar of Lansford. Johnny was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and sang in the church choir. He loved trains and was an avid Phillies, Eagles and Flyers fan; he was a gentle soul who took care of his father and his sister in their need. Survivors: siblings, Jo Anne Kenney and husband, Daniel, Joseph F. Fignar and wife, Monica, Jeanne Fignar with whom he resided and Ann Marie Edinger and husband, Kerry; as well as several nieces and nephews. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1046 W. Cedar St., Allentown. Family and friends may call Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church c/o funeral home in loving memory of John.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019