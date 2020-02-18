Home

John P. Grohman

John P. Grohman Obituary
John P. Grohman, 87, of Breinigsville, passed away February 13, 2020. He was lovingly known as "Pop-Pop" or "Pops" to family. He was born in Hazelton, and was the son of the late Paul and Josephine (McKinery) Grohman. He was an avid NY Giants fan and will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and ornery nature. He is survived by his sons: John, Rob, Jim, Paul, and stepson, Eddie; daughters-in-law Lori, Emily, and Keira; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Nancy, his daughter, Michelle, his son, Jod, and his brothers Jimmy and Joey. Services: PRIVATE.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020
