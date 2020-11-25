John P. "Doc" Laba, 69, of Allentown, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Louise A. (Nicholson) Laba. They celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in May 2020. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Peter and Anna (Boykas) Laba. Doc was a graduate of Dieruff H.S. and received his bachelor's degree in Psychology from York College. He was a salesman for Krause Toyota, Fogelsville most recently and retired in 2016. Doc served as secretary/treasurer for the Lehigh Valley Old Time Athletes and Friends group and loved animals. Doc was a huge Eagles fan.
Survivors: Wife, Louise; Stepdaughters: Amber N. Schrader and her husband Jason of Reading, Melanie C. Beckwith and her husband LaRoy of State College; Grandchildren: Alic X. Schrader, Alyssa Harpster and her husband Travis, Amanda Walk; Great-grandchildren: Lenea and Hadley Mae Harpster.
Services: 11 am Friday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 – 11 am Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Reilly Children's Hospital at LVHN, 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown PA 18103