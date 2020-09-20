1/1
John P. Malia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John P. Malia, 76, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Country Meadows. He was the companion of Diane S. (Hausman) Peters, with whom he shared over 35 years. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late Patrick and Alice (Cote) Malia. Following college graduation, John worked as an educator in Indiana. Later he owned a specialty sports retail store in Michigan City, IN and worked as a District Manager for Chicago Cycle. After coming to the Lehigh Valley in 1984, he worked in Bethlehem for Bicycle Corporation of America and lastly for 25 years as an investment consultant for Robinson & Robinson, Inc. He will be remembered for being an avid sailor, his boat "Moxie" and spending many years on Lake Wallenpaupack. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Allentown.

Survivors: companion Diane of Allentown and her children Stephen and Amanda, grandchildren Keiran and Chloe and several cousins.

Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 22 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery, Maine. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Masks are required for attendance.

Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or Merrimack College and mailed to: The Merrimack Fund, 315 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
10:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Service
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved