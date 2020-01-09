Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Assumption Church
John P. Redding
John P. Redding, 79, of Hellertown, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in his home. He is the husband of Dorothy F. (Kunkle) Redding to whom he was married 55 years this month. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late John P. and Dorothy (Beier) Redding. A graduate of Villanova University, John was employed by Air Products before retiring. He was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Colesville.

Surviving with his wife, Dorothy, are sons, Jack, and wife Sara of Center Valley and Keith, and husband Brian Higgins of Alexandria, VA; a daughter, Tricia Lynn Reber and husband Shawn of Douglassville; a sister Kathleen Best of Fountain Hill; a brother, Edward of Fountain Hill; grandchildren, Sean, Emma, Quinn, Aiden, Owen and Palmer; and three step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters Elizabeth Moninghoff and Dolores Smith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, in Assumption Church. Family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 9 a.m. until mass time. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , 399 Market Street #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020
