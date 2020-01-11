|
John P. Schwoyer, 66, of Allentown, passed away on January 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice in Allentown.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Brubaker Funeral Home, Catasauqua. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the Allentown Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020