John M. Polumbo was born the oldest son to Ralph Polumbo and Phyllis Craig Polumbo on February 13, 1925 in Hazleton, Pa. He passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Paula Mahala, in Macungie.Following his graduation from Hazleton H.S. John joined the Navy serving for three years with the SeaBees participating in several major battles including Iwo Jima and Okinawa.John continued his education after the war, graduating from Penn State University and the National College of Chiropractic in Chicago. While in Chicago he met and married his wife of 34 years, the former Theresa Rubino. John began his chiropractic career in Lansford, Pa. in 1950 and maintained a highly successful and widely respected practice for more than 65 years until 2015. In addition to his Chiropractic practice, John worked as a field investigator for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 1974-1984.John's record of volunteer service to his country, community, friends, and family is remarkable. He was a dedicated member of numerous civic organizations, serving in leadership positions with many of them including Regional Director for the Department of Veterans Affairs, President and District Governor of UNICO, and Civil defense Director for his community. Most proudly, John served two separate terms as Mayor of Lansford, Pa.Known familiarly as "Doc" or "Mayor", John will be remembered for his easy manner, quiet leadership, love of sports, an enthusiastic golf game, and, above all, an unwavering commitment to family and friends of which there are many.Predeceasing John is his late wife Theresa (Rubino) Polumbo. John is survived by his brother, Neil Polumbo, three children, Ralph M Polumbo (Alice), Paula M Mahala, and Marcella Slog, seven grandchildren, John (Kathy) and William (Adrienne) Polumbo, Theresa (Andy) Kemp, Matthew (Abbie) Mahala, Timothy Mahala, Christopher and Michelle Slog and eight great grandchildren, Andrew and Tessa Kemp, Jackson, Maximus, Sophia, Lily and Ian Polumbo and Kensington Mahala as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1 P.M. in the Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton. Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11-1 P.M.In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory can be made to The American Legion, 3 West Ridge Street, Lansford, PA 18232.