John R. "Jack" Achey
1944 - 2020
John "Jack" Ruhe Achey, 75, of Crest Hill, IL, passed away on May 7, 2020. Born December 13, 1944 in Bethlehem, PA to the late Warren and Dorothy (Ruhe) Achey. John attended Liberty High School and served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps. He retired from PP&L after 38 years as a labor crew foreman. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy; brothers Richard Achey and Charles Kirkwood; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Anderson-Goodale Memorial Homes in Plainfield, Il.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
